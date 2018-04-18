

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $22.7 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $15.7 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $97.13 million from $90.15 million last year.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



