

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Company (AXP) announced, for 2018, the company expects revenues to be up at least 8 percent in the current year and EPS to be at the high end of the $6.90 to $7.30 range, set back in January.



First-quarter earnings per share was $1.86, up 38 percent from $1.35 per share a year ago. Consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $9.7 billion, up 12 percent (10 percent FX-adjusted) from $8.7 billion a year ago. The company said the increase showed steady growth across its businesses and reflected higher Card Member spending, loans, and fee income.



