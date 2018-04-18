

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Inc. (AA), the largest producer of aluminum in the US, Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit that trumped Wall Street estimates, driven largely by revenue growth, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-hours trading.



New York-based Alcoa's first-quarter profit was $150 million or $0.80 per share, down from $225 million or $1.21 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.77 per share, up from $0.63 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.70 per share.



Sales for the quarter rose to $3.09 billion from $2.66 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.



In 2016, Alcoa separated into two independent, publicly-traded companies Arconic Inc. and Alcoa Corp., a higher-margin manufacturing operations and a smelting and refining business.



'Our first quarter results point to a good start for the year, enabling us to make further progress against our strategic priorities to reduce complexity, drive returns, and strengthen the balance sheet,' said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey.



Aluminum shipments dropped to 794,000 metric tons from to 801,000 metric tons last year, while alumina shipments rose to 2.38 million metric tons from 2.25 million metric tons last year.



Alcoa's earnings report are closely watched by investors as it's one of the first major companies to report quarterly results and unofficially kicks starts the earnings season.



AA closed Wednesday's trading at $59.40, up $2.32 or 4.06%, on the NYSE. The stock further rose $2.95 or 4.97% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX