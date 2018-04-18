

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) announced the execution of an unsecured $16.5 billion revolving credit facility that amends and extends the company's existing $14.5 billion revolving credit facility and establishes a new $2.0 billion 364-day facility.



The company said the renewed facility consists of a $10.5 billion five-year facility, a $4.0 billion three-year facility, and a $2.0 billion 364-day facility.



GM has allocated the $2.0 billion 364-day facility for exclusive use by GM Financial. Total available credit to the Automotive segment under the facility remains unchanged at $14.5 billion.



