

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG announced that its Supervisory Board and its Chief Financial Officer Helmut Schmale have mutually agreed that he will step down from the Executive Board prior to the termination of his appointment due to expire at the end of March 2021.



Pending the decision on his successor, Helmut Schmale will continue to perform his present tasks and responsibilities.



Last month, Gea announced that its CEO Jürg Oleas is not seeking to extend his term of office beyond December 31, 2019 and plans to leave from the Executive Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2019.



The company said its Supervisory Board is seeking to appoint a CEO and a CFO in the near future to ensure an orderly overall transition of leadership.



