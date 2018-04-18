

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) announced it has expanded the board to 11 members, with the appointment of Betsy Atkins, Dee Dee Myers and Wendy Webb as independent directors, effective immediately. The Wynn Resorts Board now comprises 36% women.



The company said the new additions to the Board and resulting change in board composition are part of a series of significant strategic changes made by the company. It was previously announced that the Board has launched an internal investigation, led by a third-party law firm, into the company's awareness and response to allegations regarding its former CEO, Steve Wynn.



Boone Wayson, Chairman of the Wynn Resorts Board, stated: 'To be clear, this is the first step in our effort to refresh the Board. We intend to add additional new directors in the coming months.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX