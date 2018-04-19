

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.23 billion, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $0.20 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $2.60 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.23 Bln. vs. $0.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.



