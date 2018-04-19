The "Europe Pea Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European pea protein market represents around 30% of the global market share. The market is majorly driven by western developed countries. Germany leads the market in Europe followed by U.K.
The market revenue of pea protein is recorded at $19.6 million in 2018 which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The forecasted CAGR of pea protein market is above 9% in all the listed countries except the Netherlands.
The major drivers of the European pea market are increasing popularity of vegetarianism and vegan diet, as a substitute to the meat products, growing health consciousness among the population in western countries of Europe and increasing demand of non-allergen, gluten free and lactose free protein ingredients in the food products. Moreover, proven nutritional qualities and increased influence of the west has also resulted in growing popularity among the population in Eastern countries of Europe.
Major pea protein producers in the European region are Roquette Frerers, Sotexpro S.A. and Euvepro.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. Industry Dynamics
4. Market Size and Forecast
5. Country Market Share
6. Competitive Analysis
7. Company Profiles
- Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
- Shandong Jianyuan Group
- The Scoular Company
- Axiom Foods
- Farbest Brands
- Fenchem Inc
- Roquette Frerers
- Sotexpro S.A.
- Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A.
- Hill Pharma Inc
- Ingredion Inc
- Kerry Inc
- Prinova Group LLC
- Puris, LLC
