Marksmen Energy: Marksmen Announces: Early Warning Report

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103- The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the first closing of a private placement ("Private Placement") on April 13, 2018, Marksmen Energy Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:MAH) (OTCQB:MKSEF) issued 286,000 units ("Units") consisting of one common share ("Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") at a price of $0.21 per Unit to Mr. Peter Geib, for total consideration of $60,060.

Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Geib, owned or had direction over 8,300,000 Common Shares, representing 9.49% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, 462,500 Warrants and 350,000 stock options of the Issuer ("Options"), of which 116,666 Options had vested. Assuming the exercise of all vested Options and outstanding Warrants, Mr. Geib would have owned or exercised control over 10.06% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at that time.

Immediately after the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Geib owned 8,586,000 Common Shares representing 9.51% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, 605,500 Warrants and 116,666 vested Options. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants and vested Options, Mr. Geib would have control or direction over 9,308,166 Common Shares, representing 10.22% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of April 13, 2018.

The Common Shares are being held by Mr. Geib for investment purposes only, and Mr. Geib may from time to time, acquire or dispose of all or a portion of the Common Shares.

A report respecting this acquisition will be filed with the applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and will be available for viewing on the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

For additional information regarding this press release please contact John McIntyre, CFO at (403) 265-7270 or email at jm@marksmen.ca.