

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its total iron ore production for the third-quarter ended March 2018 was 57.69 million tonnes, up about 8 percent from 53.58 million tonnes in the year-ago quarter.



Total iron ore production for the nine months ended March 2018 increased by two per cent to a record 175 million tonnes, or 203 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis. Guidance for the 2018 financial year has been reduced to between 236 million tonnes and 238 million tonnes, or between 272 million tonnes and 274 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis reflecting car dumper reliability issues as the company push to record levels of production.



The company said that Full year production guidance remains unchanged for Petroleum, Metallurgical Coal and Energy Coal.



Metallurgical coal production for the nine months ended March 2018 decreased by two per cent to 31 million tonnes. Guidance for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged at between 41 million tonnes and 43 million tonnes.



Energy coal production for the nine months ended March 2018 decreased by four per cent to 20 million tonnes. Guidance for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged at 29 million tonnes to 30 million tonnes.



BHP Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Mackenzie, said, 'BHP remains on track to achieve six per cent volume growth for the 2018 financial year. Strong performance in copper was underpinned by the Los Colorados Extension project at Escondida and higher utilisation rates at Pampa Norte. This more than offset the slower than expected ramp-up of Olympic Dam during the quarter following planned smelter maintenance. .... Our exit from Onshore US is progressing to plan with bids expected by June 2018.'



Nickel West production for the nine months ended March 2018 increased by 10 per cent to 66 kt of nickel primarily due to increased production rates at Mt Keith and Leinster. Nickel production guidance for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged and is expected to be broadly in line with the 2017 financial year.



Total petroleum production for the nine months ended March 2018 decreased by eight per cent to 143 MMboe. Guidance for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged at between 180 and 190 MMboe, comprising Conventional volumes between 119 and 123 MMboe and Onshore US volumes between 61 and 67 MMboe. The company expects total petroleum volumes to be towards the upper end of the guidance range, primarily due to enhanced well performance in Onshore US fields.



Total copper production for the nine months ended March 2018 increased by 37 per cent to 1,290 kt. Guidance for the 2018 financial year narrowed to between 1,700 and 1,785 kt from between 1,655 and 1,790 kt.



Petroleum capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at approximately US$1.9 billion for the 2018 financial year.



