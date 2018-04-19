

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division, announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Pear Therapeutics to commercialize and continued development of novel prescription digital therapeutics designed to effectively treat disease and improve clinical outcomes for patients.



The collaboration brings together Sandoz expertise in launching and commercializing treatments with Pear's leading experience in digital therapeutics design and implementation.



Sandoz and Pear will work together to bring reSET to patients with Substance Use Disorder and, if cleared by FDA, reSET-O to patients with Opioid Use Disorder who are currently receiving buprenorphine, to better address the full burden of their illnesses. Pear's flagship digital therapeutic, reSET, was cleared by the FDA in September 2017 to help treat Substance Use Disorder.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX