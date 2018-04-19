Experts Hotly Debated on the Urban Governance of Qingdao Shibei District at 2018 International City Management Qingdao Conference

QINGDAO, China, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme of "Urban Governance under the Background of Big Data", the 2018 International City Management Qingdao Conference was held in Qingdao on April 12 to discuss the solution to prominent problems faced by China's urbanization development and urban governance.

The two-day conference, hosted by Information Research Center of International Talent of State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, China University of Political Science and Law, Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Human Resource and Social Security and People's Government of Shibei District and organized by Xinhua (Qingdao) International Ocean Information Center, attracted foreign experts from the U.S and Canada and so on, and also invited domestic experts from China University of Political Science and Law and Peking University and many famous Chinese experts to discuss with over 500 guests.

In recent years, with the extended application of Big Data to urban governance in Shibei District and the launch of smart community and intelligent traffic and so on, the urban growth was improved a lot and the construction of core area with heat and thickness was accelerated. Mr. Zheng Deyan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shibei District said that Shibei Disctrict carried out a promotion project of "Economic strength, industrial energy, city enchantment, social cohesion and governance ability" after city brand "Urban Growth" was put forward in 2016. Through 3 ways including making commanding office excellent, strengthening power of all levels and reinforcing basic support, gridding management in district, informatization in overall planning, precision of public service and refining in social governance were propelled and work situation for urban governance of "Inter-linkage, Inter-operability, and Interaction, Coordination, Cooperation and Collaboration, and Co-building, Co-governance and Sharing" was realized, opening up a new way for modernization of social governance.



The practice of Shibei District such as opening data partition, establishing urban governance center and realizing precise four-in-one overall planning of land, building, house and people and drawing attention from attending experts and guests. Mr. Qiu Aijun, Deputy Director of China Center for Urban Development, said that Shibei District found the key of establishing sustainable society and community and adjusting main points and ideas of developing with the help of technological platform and through communication with citizens and department, which is an advantaged exploration for the problems of inadequate and unbalanced development according to the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Mr. Lee R. Feldman, former Chairman of ICMA Board of Directors and Syndic of Fort Lauderdale in Florida, highly agreed with the main idea of "People-centered" of urban governance in Shibei District. He held the view that the realization of higher quality and more sustainable development should be with urban governance that requires temperature, keeping citizens as our ultimate source, making good use of big data for information collecting and feedback and adjusting focus of attention of government and development policies continually.

A series of signature ceremonies were held for high-end research institutions to settle in Shibei District in this year's conference. Qingdao Research Institute of ICMA CHINA CENTER, National Supervisory Academy of China University of Political Science and Law (Qingdao), High-tech Business Incubator Project for Rule-of-law Culture Transmission of China University of Political Science and Law were launched officially. The launch and unveiling ceremony was held for Qingdao Academy of Digital Industry and Technological Entrepreneurship. People's Government of Shibei District also signed the cooperative agreement with Xinhua (Qingdao) International Ocean Information Center.