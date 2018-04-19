

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) has begun cutting about 1,500 jobs in California as part of a broader workforce reduction aimed at meeting a commitment to investors to pare costs by $1 billion, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The layoffs in California represent the bulk of the cuts, though some positions will be eliminated in other locations, the reports said. Globally, San Diego-based Qualcomm employs about 34,000 people.



'We first evaluated non-headcount expense reductions, but we concluded that a workforce reduction is needed to support long-term growth and success, which will ultimately benefit all our stakeholders,' Qualcomm reported said. The company said it will offer severance payments to those affected.



The smartphone-chip maker pledged in January that it would slash $1 billion in expenses to improve earnings, part of its efforts to fight off a hostile takeover bid from rival Broadcom Inc. Shareholders were set to ignore that promise and support the acquisition offer, until the Trump administration disqualified the deal on the grounds that it would pose a national-security risk.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX