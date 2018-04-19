Algeco Scotsman Releases Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Report

BALTIMORE, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco Scotsman"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that it has posted its fourth quarter 2017 financial report and the slide presentation to accompany the previously announced fourth quarter 2017 financial results conference call (scheduled for Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time) at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html (http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html).

About Algeco Scotsman

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 24 countries with approximately 245,000 modular space and portable storage units and 11,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Shaughnessy

Vice President, Finance

Algeco Scotsman

+1 410-933-5921

Scott.Shaughnessy@as.willscot.com

