DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said that it has decided to withdraw its planned initial public offering of shares of Vrio Corp. The company made this decision based on current market conditions.



Earlier this month, AT&T announced the launch of Vrio Corp.'s initial public offering of 29.68 million shares of its Class A common stock, all offered by Vrio in a primary offering. The initial public offering price was expected to be between $19.00 and $22.00 per share.



