

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the Consumer Health business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for purchase price of about 3.4 billion euros. P&G expects to close this deal during the 2018/19 fiscal year.



The Consumer Health business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is active across 44 countries and includes more than 900 products.



P&G specified that this acquisition replaces and improves upon the highly successful PGT Healthcare joint venture P&G had with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), which will be terminated July 1, 2018.



