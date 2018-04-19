

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire the Consumer Health business of German drug major Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) for a purchase price of approximately 3.4 billion euros.



The company said the acquisition of the Consumer Health business replaces and improves upon the highly successful PGT Healthcare joint venture P&G had with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), which will be terminated July 1, 2018, pending regulatory approvals.



P&G expects to close the acquisition of Consumer Health business during the 2018/19 fiscal year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.



The Consumer Health business of Merck KGaA is active across 44 countries and includes more than 900 products.



P&G said the acquisition enables it to expand its successful consumer health care business, and provides strong health care commercial and supply capabilities. The acquisition is also expected to improve its OTC geographic scale, brand portfolio and category footprint.



David Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We like the steady, broad-based growth of the OTC Health Care market and are pleased to add the Consumer Health portfolio and people of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to the P&G family.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX