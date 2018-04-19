Sofinnova Partners invested €10 M in the capital increase.

Funds will be used to advance the clinical programs of the company's portfolio compounds.

A representative of Sofinnova Partners shall be designated at the Board of directors of Inventiva.

Inventiva, listed on Euronext Paris (IVA), is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of treatments for fibroticand orphan diseases, such as Non Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis (NASH), systemic scleroderma (SSc) and mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS). Inventiva has a strong technology platform built on its extensive knowledge of the mechanisms of fibrosis, a chemical library of over 240,000 molecules and cell models, including patient cells, helping accelerate the discovery of new mechanisms and therapeutic candidates for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, orphan diseases and cancers.

Funds raised will allow Inventiva to advance its portfolio of compounds in the clinic, in particular its lead compound, lanifibranor, through preparatory studies towards a Phase III trial for the treatment of NASH, a growing liver disease that affects more than 30 million people in the United States, and of systemic sclerosis an orphan disease with high unmet medical needs. Funds will also allow Inventiva to advance its second program, odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of multiple forms of mucopolysaccharidosis.

Jacques Theurillat, Partner in the Sofinnova Crossover I Fund, commented: « Inventiva is exactly the type of company we are seeking to invest in with our Crossover fund: innovative technology addressing diseases of high unmet medical need with large market sizes, an experimented team backed by a prestigious international investor syndicate helping the company develop its global ambitions ».

