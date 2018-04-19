Checkout.com Becomes First Payment Solutions Provider to Accept Payments via mada, Saudi Arabia's Domestic Payment Network

DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnershipexpected to fuel e-commerce growth inthe Kingdom

Checkout.com is the first payment solutions provider (PSP) to accept payments via mada, Saudi Arabia's domestic payment network.

The partnership will enable all mada cardholders and merchants to complete transactions online. With over one billion transactions routed through the mada network every year, this is expected to fuel e-commerce growth across Saudi Arabia.

The mada network connects all merchant and card issuer banks to transactions from automated teller machines (ATMs) and point-of-sale (POS) terminals in Saudi Arabia.

To demonstrate how online merchants in the Kingdom can easily accept mada cards as a primary payment method, the Saudi Arabian Monetary authority presented a live mada payment for Flyin.com - processed on Checkout.com's platform.

Mohammad Al-Ansari, VP at Flyin.com says: "Accepting mada will help us build trust amongst consumers in the region. Furthermore, allowing people to pay with mada will help strengthen the e-commerce industry and bolster the adoption of online payments."

This partnership is another significant milestone in Checkout.com's service to businesses in the Middle East. It will further establish Checkout.com's reputation for helping merchants grow by accepting local payment methods and ensuring that businesses can meet the demands of their customers.

Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, VP of Business Development for Checkout.com in MENA says: "mada is one of the fastest growing payment systems in the region and our partnership will help drive the already strong growth of e-commerce in the Kingdom. Incorporating the mada network into the Checkout.com platform allows Flyin.com - and other businesses that operate in the region - to offer consumers a more diverse and convenient range of payment choices."

Checkout.com works directly with businesses to handle payments in any country, via a single integration. Checkout.com solutions connect e-commerce businesses seamlessly with all credit and debit cards and major alternative payment methods using entirely proprietary payment technology.

Checkout.com processes payments in over 150 currencies for major global brands. GCC customers include Talabat, The ENTERTAINER, Wadi.com, Sharaf DG, Tajawal, Dubizzle and Samsung.

