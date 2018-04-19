Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. / Idorsia announces financial results for the first quarter 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland - 19 April 2018

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are advancing four compounds into Phase 3 clinical development - in parallel - which is a great achievement for a young company such as ours. Moving multiple assets into the final stage of development reduces our dependency on the results of any single program. We are well on our way to building a financially sustainable company with a highly innovative pipeline and I am very optimistic about Idorsia's future."

Key figures

US GAAP operating results in Q1 2018: loss of CHF 74 million

Non-GAAP* operating results Q1 2018: loss of CHF 67 million

US GAAP operating expenses Q1 2018: CHF 81 million

Non-GAAP* operating expenses Q1 2018: CHF 73 million

Guidance for 2018: Non-GAAP operating expenses of around CHF 390 million

At the end of the first quarter, Idorsia's liquidity (including cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term deposits) amounted to CHF 1,016 million.

First quarter 2018 (in CHF millions, except EPS) US GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues 7 7 Operating expenses (81) (73) Operating income (loss) (74) (67) Net income (loss) (79) (69) Basic EPS (0.66) (0.58) Basic number of shares (weighted average) 119.1 119.1 Diluted EPS (0.66) (0.58) Diluted number of shares (weighted average) 119.1 119.1

*Idorsia measures, reports and issues guidance on non-GAAP operating performance. Idorsia believes that these non-GAAP financial measurements more accurately reflect the underlying business performance and therefore provide useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, not as a substitute for, US GAAP financial performance. Financial results

For the first quarter 2018, US GAAP operating loss amounted to CHF 74 million and non-GAAP operating loss amounted to CHF 67 million. US GAAP operating loss was based on revenues of CHF 7 million, non-GAAP R&D expenses of CHF 61 million, non-GAAP G&A expenses of CHF 12 million, depreciation and amortization of CHF 5 million, and share-based compensation of CHF 3 million. The US GAAP net loss amounted to CHF 79 million resulting in a net loss per share of CHF 0.66. André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer of Idorsia, commented:

"We are well on track to become operationally independent by ending a number of service agreements between Idorsia and Actelion. Furthermore, to become financially independent, it is essential for us to invest in our diversified pipeline now. Hence, unforeseen events and potential milestone expenses excluded, we continue to expect non-GAAP operating expenses for 2018 to be around 390 million Swiss francs." Liquidity and indebtedness

March 31, Dec 31, (in CHF millions) 2018 2017 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 549 622 Short-term deposits 217 218 Long-term deposits 250 250 Total Liquidity 1,016 1,091 Indebtedness Convertible loan 367 365 Other financial debt - - Total indebtedness 367 365

Clinical Development Pipeline

Idorsia has a diversified and balanced clinical development pipeline covering multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases. In the course of 2018, Idorsia aims to move four of its projects into Phase 3 clinical development. All projects are progressing according to plan, as presented on February 6, 2018 on the occasion of Idorsia's Annual Report.

Compound Mechanism of Action Target Indication Status Aprocitentan* Dual endothelin receptor antagonist Resistant hypertension management Advancing to Phase 3 ACT-541468 Dual orexin receptor antagonist Insomnia Advancing to Phase 3 Clazosentan** Endothelin receptor antagonist Vasospasm associated with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) Advancing to Phase 3 Lucerastat Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor Fabry disease Advancing to Phase 3 Cenerimod S1P 1 receptor modulator Systemic lupus erythematosus Phase 2 Vamorolone*** Dissociative steroid Duchenne muscular dystrophy Phase 2 ACT-246475 P2Y12 receptor antagonist Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) Phase 2 ACT-774312 CRTH2 receptor antagonist Asthma and allergy disorders Phase 1 ACT-519276 GBA2/GCS inhibitor Orphan CNS diseases Phase 1 ACT-539313 Selective orexin 1 receptor antagonist Anxiety Phase 1 ACT-709478 T-type calcium channel blocker Epilepsy Phase 1

* In collaboration with Janssen Biotech to jointly develop and solely commercialize aprocitentan worldwide

** In Japan, market registration trials are being conducted, with results expected in the second half of 2018

*** Idorsia has exclusive option to worldwide rights to ReveraGen's Vamorolone.

Collaborative agreements

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed Idorsia that - following completion of Phase 3 data analysis of cadazolid - it has decided to discontinue the development of the compound.

Note to Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders to approve the Business Report of the year ending December 31, 2017 will be held on April 24, 2018. The invitation was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt) on April 3, 2018 and is available, together with the Company's Annual Report and Compensation Report, on www.idorsia.com/agm (http://www.idorsia.com/agm).

In order to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Shareholders must have been registered in the Company's shareholder register by April 13, 2018.

Upcoming Financial Updates

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 24, 2018

Half-Year 2018 Financial Results reporting on July 24, 2018

9 Months 2018 Financial Results reporting on October 23, 2018

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into Europe's leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 600 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information please contact:

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 (0) 58 844 10 10

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)



