Invitation to REC Silicon ASA's first quarter 2018 results

Fornebu, Norway - April 19, 2018: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q1 2018 results on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET).

A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at Høyres Hus Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be in English.

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com (http://www.recsilicon.com) or with the following link: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=83474817 (http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=83474817)

It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time on one of the following numbers:

Norway (Toll Free): 800 51084

Norway (Local): +47 2100 2610

UK (Toll Free): 0800 358 6377

UK (Local): +44 (0)330 336 9105

USA (Toll Free): 800-263-0877

USA (Local): +1 323-794-2094

Other international: +44 (0)330 336 9105

Please provide confirmation code 1336136 and state your name, company and country of residence.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Bowes, Investor Relations

REC Silicon ASA

Phone: +1 509 793 8127

Email: chris.bowes@recsilicon.com (mailto:chris.bowes@recsilicon.com)

Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact Europe

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no (mailto:nils.kjerstad@crux.no)

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com (http://www.recsilicon.com)

