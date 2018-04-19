Regulatory News:

bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announces that BioFire Diagnostics, its molecular biology affiliate, has submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for 510(k) clearance of the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel. This new panel will aid in the diagnosis of specific agents that cause infections of the lower respiratory tract.

BIOFIRE builds upon its 25 years of molecular diagnostics expertise with the development of its most advanced panel to date, the BIOFIRE Pneumonia Panel. BIOFIRE tests have changed lab workflow and patient management across multiple disease states. The BIOFIRE Pneumonia Panel will complement the existing BIOFIRE Respiratory Panel and BIOFIRE Respiratory Panel 2 to provide a comprehensive diagnostic solution for respiratory infections.

Randy Rasmussen, CEO of BioFire Diagnostics and Executive VP Molecular Biology of bioMérieux said: "Pneumonia is one of the most common reasons patients go to the hospital, yet the underlying cause of the infection is rarely identified. This leads to over-treatment of the patient and overuse of antibiotics. Using the BIOFIREPneumonia Panel the hospital will be able to rapidly identify the cause of a patient's pneumonia allowing targeted, effective treatment."

The BIOFIREPneumonia Panel seeks authorization from the FDA to identify 33 targets in Sputum (including endotracheal aspirate) and Bronchoalveolar Lavage (including mini-BAL) sample types. The target list includes: 18 bacteria, 8 viruses and 7 antibiotic resistance genes. Fifteen of the bacterial targets will be reported with information about the abundance of organism in a given sample. This is a novel feature for a molecular diagnostic panel and is analogous to the semi-quantitative reporting that is traditionally done with culture in the clinical laboratory. bioMérieux plans on pursuing registration in other parts of the world.

The BIOFIRE Pneumonia Panel is compatible with all existing instrumentation including the FILMARRAY 1.5, FILMARRAY 2.0, and FILMARRAY TORCH systems.

ABOUT THE BIOFIRE FILMARRAY PLATFORM:

The BIOFIRE FILMARRAYSystem is an FDA-cleared and CE-marked multiplex PCR system that integrates sample preparation, amplification, and detection into one closed system. The BIOFIRE FILMARRAY System requires only two minutes of hands-on time and has a total run time of about 45 to 65 minutes, depending on the panel. The BIOFIRE FILMARRAYSystem has the largest infectious disease pathogen menu commercially available composed of:

As of March 31, 2018, the number of BIOFIREFILMARRAY Systems installed globally reached more than 6,500 units.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for more than 50 years, bioMérieux is present in more than 150 countries through 43 subsidiaries and a large network of distributors. In 2017, revenues reached €2.3 billion, with over 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market

Symbol: BIM - ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com. Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com.

