

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income climbed 22 percent to $2.03 billion from last year's $1.67 billion. Earnings per share grew 24 percent to $0.87 from $0.70 last year.



Core net income was $2.98 billion or $1.28 per share, compared to $2.69 billion or $1.13 per share a year ago.



Net sales increased 10 percent to $12.69 billion from $11.54 billion last year.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.29 per share on sales of $12.57 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income was $2.45 billion from $1.92 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect Group net sales to grow low to mid single digit and group core operating income to grow mid to high single digit, both at constant currency rates.



