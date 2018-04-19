

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss nutrition, health and wellness giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) reported that its total sales for the first-quarter increased 1.4% on a reported basis to 21.3 billion francs. All categories had positive growth, led by petcare, coffee and Nestlé Health Science.



Organic sales growth for the first-quarter was 2.8%. Excluding the U.S. confectionery business, organic growth was 2.9%. RIG accelerated to 2.6% and continued to be at the high end of the food and beverage industry. Pricing was 0.2%, largely reflecting lower levels of inflation in emerging markets. Net acquisitions increased sales by 0.2% as the acquisition of Atrium Innovations was completed at the beginning of March. Foreign exchange had a negative impact of 1.6%.



Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO said, 'We are pleased to report a solid start to the year, with all regions contributing to our growth. Our volume growth improved noticeably while pricing remained soft. ..... Combined with the organic sales development, they put us on track for our 2018 guidance and our 2020 mid-term targets.'



The company confirmed its full-year guidance for 2018. It expects organic sales growth between 2% and 4%, and underlying trading operating margin improvement in line with its 2020 target. Restructuring costs are expected at around 700 million francs. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.



