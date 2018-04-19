Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat
das Kursziel für Grand City Properties
19.04.2018
08:37
|Goldman hebt Ziel für Grand City Properties auf 20 Euro
|Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 18,80 auf 20 Euro
angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Niedrigere
Kapitalkosten der Immobiliengesellschaft...
07:54
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Grand City Properties auf 20 Euro
|Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat
das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 18,80 auf
20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.
Niedrigere Kapitalkosten der Immobiliengesellschaft...
Mi
|Grand City Properties: neue Nachranganleihe platziert
|Der am Bondmarkt umtriebige Daueremissionskandidat Grand City Properties S.A. (GCP) hat sich abermals frische Anleihegelder besorgt. Hierfür wurde eine neue unbefristete Nachranganleihe über 350 Mio....
Di
|Grand City Properties S.A. emittiert Hybridanleihe mit einem Volumen von 350 Mio. Euro, Kupon 2,50%
Di
|Grand City Properties S.A. successfully places EUR 350 million undated subordinated notes
Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
Grand City Properties S.A. successfully places EUR 350 million undated
subordinated...
|GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA
|19,54
|+0,21 %