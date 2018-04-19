Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced the CE-IVD marking of Amplidiag CarbaR+MCR, a molecular test allowing detection of the main carbapenemase-producing organisms and colistin resistance markers in one single test.

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest threats to global health. Mobidiag has been developing innovative diagnostic tools based on its proprietary technologies and patents covering screening method and related kits for carbapenemase genes responsible for carbapenem resistance in bacteria. The new Amplidiag CarbaR+MCR test, along with existing Amplidiag CarbaR+VRE, allow patient screening for multidrug resistant organisms to prevent their spreading in hospital environment.

"By obtaining the CE-IVD marking, the Amplidiag CarbaR+MCR test complement the currently available carbapenemases and resistances panel strengthening our commitment towards the fight against antibiotic resistance. Indeed Mobidiag has been using its expertise in the detection of gastrointestinal infections to combat multi-drug resistant organisms, a key application in our global strategy" said Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO at Mobidiag.

Amplidiag CarbaR+MCR test is now available directly through Mobidiag and local distributors. For more information, visit our product page.

About Amplidiag CarbaR+MCR (CE-IVD)

Amplidiag CarbaR+MCR is a qualitative multiplex PCR test allowing cost-effective and fast analysis of the most common carbapenemase-producing organisms and colistin resistance markers. The complete panel includes the detection of the following genes: KPC, NDM, VIM, IMP, OXA-48, OXA-181, Acinobacter OXA, MCR and GES. These bacteria may cause multiple antibiotics to perform inefficiently, which in turn can lead to serious infections, particularly in healthcare settings. This multiplex PCR test gives results within a few hours directly from stool samples, rectal swabs or pure culture as opposed to days with current culture-based screening methods.

About Amplidiag(CE-IVD)

Amplidiag are multiplex tests for the detection of gastrointestinal infections. They allow panel screening of the most relevant gastrointestinal pathogens. Based on well-established real-time PCR technology, they ensure optimal performance, suitability for high-volume screening use and cost-effectiveness in mid-sized to large laboratory settings. In addition, Mobidiag allows process automation from sample extraction to PCR set-up with the Amplidiag Easy system.

Learn more about Amplidiag.

About Mobidiag Ltd.

Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops and commercializes innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with an R&D center in France and subsidiaries in UK and Sweden.

Combining Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive line of products for fast, reliable and cost-efficient diagnostics for infectious diseases and antibiotic resistances. Mobidiag is able to cover all laboratories requirements no matter their size, throughput and centralized/ decentralized organization

To learn more, visit mobidiag.com.

