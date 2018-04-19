National Milk Records Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing
London, April 18
19 April 2018
NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC
("NMR" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Dealing
National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock services, announces that, on 17 April 2018, Andy Warne, Chief Executive of the Company, acquired 85,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of options at a price of 28p per share. Of these shares, 27,200 were sold by Mr. Warne at a price of 87.5p per share to finance the option exercise.
In addition, Jonathan Davies and Ben Bartlett, both of whom are persons discharging managerial responsibilities at NMR ("PDMRs"), each acquired 50,000 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the exercise of options at a price of 28p per share and each sold 16,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 87.5p per share to finance the option exercise.
The Ordinary Shares were acquired from National Milk Records Trustee Company Ltd, the Trustee of the Company Share Option Plan (August 2010).
Following these transactions, Mr. Warne and the PDMRs' interests in the Company are as follows:
|Ordinary Shares
|%
|Andy Warne
|144,035
|0.7
|Jonathan Davies
|59,280
|0.3
|Ben Bartlett
|35,051
|0.2
The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
