Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.04.2018 | 08:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

National Milk Records Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing

PR Newswire

London, April 18

19 April 2018

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

("NMR" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Dealing

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock services, announces that, on 17 April 2018, Andy Warne, Chief Executive of the Company, acquired 85,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of options at a price of 28p per share. Of these shares, 27,200 were sold by Mr. Warne at a price of 87.5p per share to finance the option exercise.

In addition, Jonathan Davies and Ben Bartlett, both of whom are persons discharging managerial responsibilities at NMR ("PDMRs"), each acquired 50,000 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the exercise of options at a price of 28p per share and each sold 16,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 87.5p per share to finance the option exercise.

The Ordinary Shares were acquired from National Milk Records Trustee Company Ltd, the Trustee of the Company Share Option Plan (August 2010).

Following these transactions, Mr. Warne and the PDMRs' interests in the Company are as follows:

Ordinary Shares%
Andy Warne144,0350.7
Jonathan Davies59,2800.3
Ben Bartlett35,0510.2

The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director


Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44 (0) 7970 009 141
andreww@nmr.co.uk

+44 (0) 7458 002 444
markf@nmr.co.uk

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
+44 (0) 20 7138 3204
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© 2018 PR Newswire