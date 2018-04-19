WDX has appointed Niklas Lindberg as Chief Revenue Officer, with immediate effect. Previously head of Microsoft Switzerland's Financial Services Industry segment, Niklas has more than 20 years' experience within the technology industry and has held various management roles across EMEA and the USA.

Niklas will be based at WDX's soon to be opened offices in Zurich and will be responsible for all sales, marketing and partnership activities globally. He will be instrumental in driving the firm's continued international growth strategy, which centres on expanding the reach of its award-winning client lifecycle management solutions on a global scale.

Niklas joins WDX as it celebrates an outstanding year of international success. Having launched its US operation early in 2017, WDX has forged an enviable name within the global wealth and investment management community. The firm has received a string of industry accolades for its pioneering WDX ONE functionality, with six awards secured in Switzerland alone*.

Niklas comments, "I am thrilled to join the very strong team at WDX, and drive the global expansion strategy. By establishing a Swiss presence and legal entity in Zurich, which will be coupled with an office in Geneva later in the year and the launch of our New York office at 300 Park Avenue, we will be able to more effectively capitalize on the vast interest and pipeline we have in these two key markets."

He adds "Scaling our efforts is the key focus and we will soon be announcing formal partnerships in both markets, through leveraging our relationship with Microsoft and their wider network combined with key industry players and thought leaders.

Most recently, Schroders Wealth, Cazenove Capital and a major Zurich based Capital Manager have deployed WDX ONE as the backbone of their digital strategy across Switzerland; as well as the UK, the Channel Islands and Asia. WDX's new premises in Zurich will provide an opportune base from which to work with new and existing clients and to embrace the continued opportunities within the region.

Gary Linieres, CEO of WDX comments, "I am delighted to welcome Niklas to WDX. In the six years since our inception, we have made waves for our pioneering software and our consistent client focus. Niklas's appointment underscores our commitment to furthering the breadth of WDX in our existing regions of operation and those which both we, and our clients, see as opportune markets for the future. We look forward to building on our success in Switzerland from our new base in Zurich, and enlisting Niklas's outstanding international experience to further our growth ambitions."

WDX ONE has been consistently refined to empower wealth and investment managers to stay ahead of clients' complex multi-jurisdictional needs at every stage; from prospecting, to onboarding and day-to-day client management. Flexible to the core, the platform adapts to firms' existing technological capabilities to ensure a seamless and consistent client experience at every stage of the client lifecycle.

