19.04.2018
PR Newswire

New Legrand.com UX Focused and 100% Responsive

LIMOGES, France, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dynamic content, fewer clicks and a fully responsive website: Legrand is taking its digital presence to the next level and enhancing its user experience

Legrand, a leader in electrical and digital building infrastructures, has just launched its new corporate website, now available in French and English athttp://www.legrand.com.As part of the revolution now happening in building connectivity, this new website will help bolster the Group's digital presence. It will enhance the user experience with a greater focus on its target audiences, improved content and a more social-driven approach.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8310651-legrand-dynamic-digital-user-experience/

The improved content strengthens Legrand's editorial positioning on key topics, particularly with a view to making financial information more accessible, highlighting our Corporate Social Responsibility actions, and showcasing our drive for innovation. The new, dynamic content is also available through new communication channels (YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn) in innovative formats, such as the social media wall.

Additionally, the information architecture by priority target simplifies every user's experience.

Finally, from a purely technical point of view, the new website incorporates the best practices and latest technologies on the market. The fully responsive design makes the site much easier to use on the go.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678049/Legrand.jpg )

Video:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8310651-legrand-dynamic-digital-user-experience/


