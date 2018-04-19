WANdisco Fusion 2.11 Now Certified to Run on Cloudera 5

SAN RAMON, California, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Live Data platform, WANdisco Fusion,now enables Cloudera customers to seamlessly move Live Data between on-premise and hybrid Cloud environmentswith every data change captured wherever it occurs

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the Live Data company, is pleased to announce its Live Data platform, WANdisco Fusion 2.11, is now certified to run on Cloudera 5 through the Cloudera Partner Program.

With WANdisco's patented Live Data platform Cloudera customers can migrate Live Data to the cloud and run hybrid environments while ensuring their data is always available, accurate and protected.

David Richards, Chairman and CEO of WANdisco, said:

"WANdisco Fusion is the only solution which provides unprecedented continuous replication of Live Data at petabyte scale across any Big Data and cloud environment. With our patented technology Cloudera customers can now achieve critical business continuity and data agility in hybrid cloud environments while continuing to meet regulatory requirements."

Envestnet | Yodlee, a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services, has already used WANdisco Fusion to perform a live upgrade of Cloudera CDH 4.4 to CDH 5.7 with customer data remaining accurate and continually available. To find out more please watch our video.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is shaping the future of data infrastructure with its groundbreaking Live Data platform, enabling companies to put all their data to work for the business - all the time, at any scale. WANdisco makes data always available, always accurate, and always protected, delivering hyperscale economics to support exponential data growth with the same IT budget. With significant OEM relationships with Alibaba, IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other industry titans - as well as hundreds of customers among the Global 2000 - WANdisco is igniting a Live Data movement worldwide.

