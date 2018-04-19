Papercut Services North America LLC: PaperCut brings easy, secure and sustainable printing to Germany

Global print management leader continues to amplify EMEA presence to address print management needs faced by German SMBs and manufacturers, among others

BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading print management software company PaperCut (https://www.papercut.com/) today announced its expansion into Germany.

The move reflects the company's investment in its European presence, ensuring customers throughout the EMEA region continue to receive the high-quality software, service and business agility PaperCut is known for. The German presence will address print management needs for PaperCut's growing customer base of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and manufacturers, as well as other verticals including education, government and commercial organizations.

The German market has showcased excellent growth opportunities for PaperCut, and is the second of multiple countries in Europe - following the launch of its central EMEA office in the United Kingdom (UK) - where the company will continue expanding its presence. PaperCut's footprint in Germany continues its desire to provide consistent, high-quality support across local time zones, languages and geographies.

Since December 2016, the company has hired 20 industry and technology specialists throughout EMEA to ensure it maintains high customer service and innovation standards. Brought on board earlier this year, the Germany-based team includes a channel manager - formerly of HP - and a partner alliance manager - who joins PaperCut from Ricoh. Combined, they bring nearly 30 years of deep industry experience rooted in channel management and business development. The newest additions contribute to PaperCut's hand-picked team, which brings a unique background of experience in the industry.

"As Europe's largest and strongest economy, Germany is an important part of our growth throughout EMEA," said Chris Dance, co-founder and CEO of PaperCut. "Our global strategy is to make sure our customers and partners - regardless of where they're located - have convenient access to a local support network to help solve their print management needs. We're invested in the development of our EMEA presence, and our intentional focus on Germany will allow us to ensure we're continuing to uphold our standards that drive high-quality service, even as our business continues to grow in the region."

PaperCut's German employees are focused primarily on:

Establishing and growing the company's local presence to help drive acceleration within SMB and manufacturing, among other markets

Supporting the company's network of Authorized Solution Centers (ASCs), while developing and maintaining new and existing relationships

"It's our goal to exceed the expectations of our current and prospective customers on a global scale with the solutions and services we provide, and absolutely remains the case as we continue our expansion into Germany. Along with the expertise of our regional ASCs, we will provide local organizations the solutions they need to manage their printing and reduce their environmental impact," said Ad van Amrooij, global head of sales and channel at PaperCut. "The German marketplace has fostered an excellent environment for growth and opportunity, especially as it pertains to tackling environmental and security issues. We're keen to fill the critical gaps government, commercial and educational organizations experience to fulfill business objectives."

Currently, PaperCut has more than 19,000 customers in the EMEA region, a figure which continues to grow at an accelerated pace and represents over 40 percent of its revenue. The company's plans for continued expansion ensure comprehensive coverage of the vast Europe, Middle East and African regions.

To learn more about PaperCut's role in Germany, please visit https://www.papercut.com/de/

About PaperCut Software

Around the world, workplaces are wrestling with printing costs and print management complexity. PaperCut is solving those problems, one workplace at a time. Since 1998, PaperCut has helped 50 million users in 175 countries save trillions of pages of paper. With PaperCut in their print environment, IT managers solve their nagging print problems once and for all. How? Its two software solutions - PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG - are cross-platform and vendor neutral. That means they work with any printer and any operating system. Plus, both solutions feature ground-breaking technology such as mobility print, secure print release, and rich reporting tools. Businesses of all shapes, sizes and industry benefit from the control, security and financial and environmental savings that PaperCut software was built for. Learn more at www.papercut.com (http://www.papercut.com/).

Media Contact

Meghan Brown

10Fold Communications for PaperCut

papercut@10fold.com (mailto:papercut@10fold.com)

415-800-5389

