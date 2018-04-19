Angle PLC Announces Parsortix in Multiple Presentations at AACR

Angle's Parsortix System Showcased in Multiple Presentations at Leading Cancer Conference AACR 2018

Customers and Collaborators Publish more Successful Research with ANGLE's Parsortix Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Harvesting System in Four Poster Presentations

Well Positioned to become the CTC Liquid Biopsy System of Choice

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL; OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, today announces that its ParsortixTM system was widely showcased by the Company's customers and Key Opinion Leaders in the field of circulating tumour cells (CTCs) in presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research conference (AACR) 2018, in Chicago, 14 to 18 April 2018.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"The multiple presentations featuring the Parsortix system at this leading conference for cancer research continues to demonstrate that ANGLE's strategy of promoting the adoption of its CTC harvesting system as the de facto standard for harvesting cancer cells for analysis is working well and generating further utility and evidence of effectiveness. The Parsortix system is compatible with numerous downstream analysis systems and our aim is for it to become the CTC system of choice for cancer liquid biopsy, a growing market that is expected to reach $14 billion in the United States alone by 2025. In pursuit of this objective, following highly successful trials in ovarian cancer, ANGLE has a pivotal clinical study for metastatic breast cancer in progress with the aim of becoming the first company ever to receive FDA clearance for a product to harvest CTCs from blood for subsequent analysis."

ANGLE's Parsortix system was showcased in the following four different poster presentations by leading cancer centres:

Poster Presentations

1) Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago (Northwestern): optimised workflow for the recovery and culturing of CTCs from a simple blood test to produce an effective ex-vivo culture of the patient's cancer cells (see separate announcement released today describing this breakthrough work)

2) Boehringer Ingelheim and University Hamburg-Eppendorf: Detection of CTCs in NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) as part of the pan-European Cancer-ID programme which is seeking to standardise protocols for clinical adoption across Europe

3) University of Athens: FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridisation) analysis of CTCs for NSCLC cancer patients to identify HER-2 and c-MET CTCs that may indicate tumor resistance to kinase inhibitor drugs

4) Bayer AG: analysis of DNA mutations in NSCLC using highly sensitive droplet digital PCR as part of the pan-European Cancer-ID programme which is seeking to standardise protocols for clinical adoption across Europe.

When the posters have been publicly released, they will be available on ANGLE's website at https://angleplc.com/library/publications/

