

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported that its first-quarter revenues were 5.80 billion euros, up 6.2% organically, up 7.7% working day adjusted and down 0.7% on a reported basis. Energy Management was up 5.2% (up approximately 6% incl. Delixi), with strong growth in residential, CIB 1, industry, infrastructure and data center endmarkets. Industrial Automation was up 9.2% with great performance in discrete and machine automation.



The Group re-affirmed its target to deliver strong organic growth of adjusted EBITA in 2018, around the high-end of the 4% to 7% bracket earlier communicated as the average yearly objective for 2017-2019. To deliver this performance, the Group will maximize its organic top line growth and will make the necessary investments to capture growth in developing digital markets. Therefore, for 2018, the Group will target an organic top line growth towards the higher half of the 3% to 5% range.



Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO, said: 'We progress well on our initiatives of more products through our partners, more software, more services, and EcoStruxure deployments accelerate. We see growing traction for our efficiency solutions integrating energy management and automation. We also benefit from our multiregional model, at a time when some tensions tend to regionalize markets. We complete in due time the transaction with AVEVA as well as IGE+XAO in Q1, strengthening our software portfolio in both of our businesses.'



