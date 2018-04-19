

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported that its net revenue -- Revenue less pass-through costs-- in first quarter of 2018 was 2.082 billion euros, down 8.2% from 2.267 billion euros in 2017. Exchange rates had a 217 million euros negative impact, i.e. 9.6% of net revenue in the first-quarter of 2017.



Acquisitions (net of disposals) contributed a negative 1 million euro in the first-quarter of 2018, as Genedigi was deconsolidated from January 1, 2018. Net revenue grew by 1.6% at constant exchange rates. Organic growth was 1.6% in the first-quarter of 2018 after reaping the benefits of accounts gained in 2017, notably McDonald's, Diesel, Lionsgate, Bradesco and Southwest.



In the first-quarter of 2017, revenue after application of IFRS15 is 2.489 billion euros. After deduction of re-billable costs totaling 222 million euro (161 million euro in application of IFRS15 and 61 million euro already in operating expenses in application of previous accounting standard), net revenue , i.e. revenue less pass-through costs) stands at 2.267 billion euros.



In the longer term, Publicis Groupe intends to deliver greater value to shareholders by accelerating the growth of its headline earnings per share over 2018-2020, using three levers: accelerated organic growth, improved margins, targeted acquisitions.



The objective is to accelerate organic growth in 2018-2020 with the ambition of achieving +4% by 2020, i.e. an additional 900 million euro over the next three years (before the impact of IFRS15).



Publicis Groupe is also aiming to increase its operating margin rate by 30 to 50 basis points per annum until 2020. This objective includes a 450million euros cost savings plan fully aligned with the Groupe's strategy.



This cost savings plan will serve to fund a 300-million euro operational investment plan spanning 2018-2020, a plan that is primarily dedicated to the Groupe's talent through hiring, training, development and re-skilling.



Publicis Groupe targets 5% to 10% annual growth of headline diluted earnings per share, ramping up over the next three years, at constant exchange rates, through continuous enhancement of its organic growth, improved margins and the contribution of acquisitions to earnings.



Free cash flow generation is expected to remain strong and Publicis Groupe's balance sheet will remain solid. With a payout ratio in the region of 45%, dividend growth can be expected to accelerate over the next three years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX