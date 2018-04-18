EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Airopack Technology Group AG: Shareholders at Airopack Technology Group AG approve all motions of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2018 18-Apr-2018 / 18:56 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Airopack Technology Group AG - Shareholders at Airopack Technology Group AG approve all motions of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2018 *Baar, 18 April 2018 - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Airopack Technology Group AG was held in Zug today. At the AGM 59.56% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented. The shareholders approved, with clear majorities, all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors.* The 2017 annual report and 2017 annual and consolidated financial statements of Airopack Technology Group AG were approved. The AGM re-elected the members of the Board of Directors Quint Kelders, Antoine Kohler, Attila Tamer, Okko Filius, Robert Seminara and Christophe Villemin for a term of office until the end of the next ordinary general shareholders' meeting. Antoine Kohler was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board. Prior to the AGM, Ralf Ackermann declared that he would not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to elect Jeremy Honeth as new member of the Board, which the AGM approved. Furthermore the AGM re-elected Antoine Kohler, Okko Filius and Christophe Villemin as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee until the closing of the next AGM. The AGM approved the total remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Group Management for the business year 2019. The services of the statutory auditors BDO AG, Zurich, and the independent Proxy, Daniel Bill, Lawyer and Notary, Zug, were also confirmed for another year. The AGM also approved an amendment to art. 3bis of the Articles of Association ("Authorized Capital"), whereby the Board of Directors is given the possibility to increase the share capital of the company by maximum CHF 10'000'000 by issuing maximum 2'000'000 new shares with a nominal value of CHF 5, and the time limit to do so is extended till 19 April 2020. *For more information:* *Investors: * Airopack Technology Group AG Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO Blegistrasse 5/1 OG CH-6340 Baar TF: +31 416 300 800 E-Mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com E-Mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com www.airopackgroup.com [1] Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions), The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands. The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Airopack Technology Group AG Blegistrasse 5 6340 Baar Switzerland Phone: +41 417663500 Fax: +41 417663509 E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com Internet: www.airopackgroup.com ISIN: CH0242606942 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 676107 18-Apr-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26ec27d0679301fe63ce8a1daf26a8df&application_id=676107&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

