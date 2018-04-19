

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to extend gains from the previous session on Thursday as oil held steady near 2014-highs reached in the previous session and higher long-term U.S. Treasury yields on improved risk appetite helped support the dollar.



Brent crude oil futures held near $74 a barrel after reports that top oil exporter Saudi Arabia would be happy to see crude prices surge up to $100 a barrel over the coming months.



Asian stocks are broadly higher and the dollar extended gains against the yen as U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to work closely on bilateral trade.



Turkey's lira stood tall after rising more than 2 percent against the dollar overnight as President Tayyip Erdogan called snap elections amid fears over the war in Syria and the nation's economic worries.



Shares of American Express rose late Wednesday after the credit card company posted first-quarter earnings and sales that topped Wall Street forecasts. Aluminum giant Alcoa also posted first-quarter earnings that beat expectations.



In economic releases, German business sentiment data and U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity and leading economic indicators are due later in the day.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. While largely upbeat corporate earnings reports and rallying oil prices underpinned sentiment, IBM's disappointing outlook and widespread concern about possible trade tariffs expressed in the latest Beige Book report from the Federal Reserve helped to limit overall gains.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent.



European markets extended gains for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as the U.S. earnings season started on a positive note and investors digested inflation data from the U.K. and Eurozone.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher, France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE advanced 1.3 percent.



