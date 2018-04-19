The Co-operative with many Consumer Partners in Spain will leverage AI-powered prescriptive analytics from Manthan to consistently deliver hyper-personalized omnichannel experience to its customers

Manthan, a global leader in AI-powered advanced analytics solutions and a recognized innovator in bringing path-breaking, intuitive solutions to retailers worldwide, today announced a major win in Spain. Consum, the Co-operative with many Consumer Partners in Spain, has adopted Manthan's Customer Marketing solutions to deliver highly personalized omnichannel experiences for over 3 million customers across their 680 supermarkets.

Consum, known for its focus on differentiated retailing, chose prescriptive analytics solutions from Manthan to enhance the complete shopping experience for its customers. Manthan's solutions helps Consum build unique and personalized engagement with shoppers, online and offline by understanding their needs, interests, preferences and contextualizing messages that impact buying decisions.

Manthan's Customer Marketing Solution helps the Spanish retail major with the following:

Build a single view of the customers, understand shopper behavior, hone in on customer preferences, predict trends and comprehend customer choices.

Drive traffic to the stores and encourage online visits with personalized promotions of products and brands, as well as promote new launches that align to customer preferences.

Personalize web page content by recommending right products, similar products, related products and offers based on past purchase, browser behavior, buyer context and customer preferences to drive conversions.

Drive better engagement, by dynamically displaying offers on ingredients, products based on recipes viewed by visitors.

Integrate the different systems and applications that manages the loyalty program "Mundo Consum".

"Manthan's analytics solutions are instrumental in driving intelligent, consistent and relevant personalized engagement with our customers, across channels, to deliver a differentiated experience," said Fernando Gisbert, Loyalty Director Consum

Manthan has partnered with Cognodata, a leading consulting firm with a unique blend of data science and retail specific experience, to provide retailers and consumer businesses in Europe and Latin America the competitive edge with AI-powered prescriptive analytics.

"As we help enterprises with customer-oriented strategies and support their digital transformation initiatives, Manthan's analytics capabilities and solutions are a natural fit that blend perfectly with our offerings," said Daniel Encinas, Managing Partner Cognodata.

"Cognodata is a strategic partner for us. Their deep industry experience, customer science expertise combined with Manthan's goal of enabling truly customer obsessed retailing will be invaluable for consumer businesses across Europe and Latin America," said Sanjay Kupae, AVP, Partner and Alliances, Manthan

