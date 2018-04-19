Save Up To 50 Percent Online, And Up To 90 Percent In-App With Coupon During Expedia's Semi-Annual Sale on April 20

Download the Expedia app today to gain access to exclusive deals on flight + nights, hotels, Things to Do, and more

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the days slowly getting longer; and the sun finally starting to warm up the UK, it's now time to start thinking about your summer holidays. For travelers looking to get a head start and save, Expedia.co.uk is revealing details of the first-ever Expedia Semi-Annual Sale. In addition to deep discounts on hotels, car rentals, cruises and activities, Expedia customers will also have access to great deals on flight + hotel packages. The sale begins April 20 at 9:00 a.m. BST on the full-service website and mobile app.

With hotels and packages to hundreds of destinations on sale, the Expedia Semi-Annual Sale has something for everyone and every kind of trip.

"Summer is one of the busiest travel periods, both domestic and international, and prices tend to go up as we get closer to that peak time," said John Morrey, SVP Brand Expedia. "Getting an early start on planning and booking can make a huge difference in terms of savings and availability for your perfect trip. To sweeten the deal, we've sourced exclusive deals and rates travelers usually have to wait until Black Friday to find."

Here's a Sneak Peek of What You'll See in the Sale

The Expedia Semi-Annual Sale kicks off Friday, April 20 and runs through Monday, April 23. For four days, exclusive coupons and savings will be released and available for a limited time on Expedia.co.uk and on the Expedia app.

Friday: Deals will be available at 9:00 a.m. BST. Featured deals and coupons through the weekend include:

90 percent off select hotels on the Expedia app with coupon-limited quantities

Up to 50 percent off select hotels on Expedia.co.uk

£750 off £1,000 package coupon-limited quantities

£50 off £200 standalone hotel coupon

Monday: Last chance deals. Featured deals and coupons include:

25 percent off select hotels with coupon on the Expedia app-limited quantities

20 percent off select hotels with coupon on Expedia.co.uk-limited quantities

$50 off $200 standalone hotel coupon

Deals booked during the Expedia Semi-Annual Sale have a travel window of April 20, 2018 - August 31, 2018. For more information on the Expedia Semi-Annual Sale visit https://www.expedia.co.uk/expedia-semi-annual-sale. Be sure to also check out other exclusive deals on the award-winning Expedia app, which is available for download on iOS and Android devices for free in the App Store and Google Play.

