Tobii's Business Unit President Oscar Werner to Become CEO of CLX Communications

STOCKHOLM, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar Werner will move on from his position as President of the business unit Tobii Tech after eight years at Tobii, as hehas accepted the opportunity to become CEO of CLX Communications AB, a Swedish publicly listed company.

"Oscar has been a key driver to Tobii's success, both as president of Tobii Dynavox and of Tobii Tech," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii. "I feel proud that Tobii is producing CEOs of publicly listed companies - it's a testimony to our depth of talent and strong company culture. I would like to thank Oscar for his many and passionate years at Tobii and wish him all the best of luck in his future role."

"In the past year, Tobii has announced collaborations with global technology leaders including Microsoft, Qualcomm and Dell. We are also seeing very large demand for our technology in VR and AR and are working with major OEMs to make eye tracking foundational to the next generation devices. Tobii has significant momentum right now, which makes my decision bittersweet," said Oscar Werner. "I am very proud to have been a part of Tobii for nearly a decade and I would like to thank all of my amazing colleagues for your enthusiasm and commitment. I am absolutely convinced that Tobii is ready for mass markets and that very exciting times are ahead of us."

Oscar Werner joined Tobii in 2010 as President of Tobii Dynavox. He assumed his current role as President of Tobii Tech in 2014. Oscar Werner will remain as Business Unit President of Tobii Tech until August 2018, and Tobii has initiated the search for his replacement. In the interim, Henrik Eskilsson will step in and serve as President of Tobii Tech, in parallel with his role as CEO.

