

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky PLC (BSY.L, SKY.L) reported Thursday that its nine-month statutory operating profit climbed 22 percent from last year to 857 million pounds.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 10 percent to 1.69 billion pounds, and Established Business EBITDA climbed 14% to 1.8 billion pounds.



Strong profit growth in UK and Ireland, and Italy was partly offset by weak profit in Germany and Austria.



Revenue grew 5 percent to 10.14 billion pounds from 9.59 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company said its business remains on track for the full year.



Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Looking ahead, we have the right strategy and abilities in place to provide customers with the best content, products and service. Whilst we expect the consumer environment to remain challenging, the business is in good shape and we remain on track for the full year.'



