WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 17-April-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,366,843.65 11.8816
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,552,552.63 16.5923
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,567,171.25 20.6627
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,422,998.54 19.423
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 17/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,523,923.95 11.0478
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 9775000 USD 108,468,836.59 11.0966
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,895,315.65 13.1087
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 436,427.53 14.5427
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 565,638.38 16.7334
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,360,249.08 16.9483
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,855,294.07 11.2732
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 55,878,576.35 17.6607
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2515889 USD 49,198,625.06 19.5552
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 57,882,634.36 17.9608
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,812,564.31 15.2381
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 17/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,082,608.87 15.7023
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,499,749.81 17.0824
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 874,207.20 19.0525
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,154,600.48 16.9145
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 16,160,540.20 10.7878
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 300,752.03 18.9917
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,202,699.06 20.7802
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,716,790.69 21.2919
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 17/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,862,381.70 18.7697
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,176,093.72 18.769
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 17/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,009,411.19 13.5782
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,232,958.35 19.3334
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,733,715.12 16.6153
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,932,672.81 11.1935
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,650,953.13 20.7106
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11525169 USD 192,263,388.66 16.682
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 457716 USD 8,235,668.00 17.993
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,551,127.96 5.418
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 32,169,351.96 18.9071
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 400,664.34 16.1734
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,298,710.35 14.4251
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 414,250.97 18.3378
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 337,420.46 21.0888
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,611,736.65 21.5585
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,096,586.96 20.1486
