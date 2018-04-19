

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) reported that its revenue for the first-quarter declined 5.1 percent to 550.7 million pounds, at actual exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, revenues were down 1.5 percent.



But, ongoing revenue for the quarter grew 10.8 percent to 545.9 million pounds, at actual exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, it was up 15.7 percent.



Acquisitions have performed well contributing 12.5% to Ongoing Revenue in the first quarter.



Ongoing Revenue in Pest Control grew by 15.8% with Growth markets growing by 12.4% and Emerging markets increasing by 38.2%, reflecting the strong performance of joint venture in India.



Quarterly Hygiene Ongoing Revenue rose by 29.3%, driven by the acquisitions of Cannon Hygiene and CWS Italy.



Andy Ransom, Chief Executive, said, 'I am pleased with our performance in Q1 and we are well-positioned for another year of successful growth. We are confident that the Company will deliver a performance in line with market expectations for 2018.'



While currency markets remain volatile, the company's guidance for the adverse impact of foreign exchange on profit is in the range of 10 million pounds to 15 million pounds for the year, as previously guided at the Preliminary results on 1 March 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX