

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc. (AHT.L), an equipment rental company, Thursday said it has continued to perform well in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, and that it expects full year results to be in line with expectations.



The company said it will make a presentation about its current trading at its two -day investor event in New York commencing April 19.



A presentation will focus on the Group's North American business, Sunbelt Rentals, and also provide an update on five year 'Project 2021' plan to increase the company's location footprint by circa 50% by 2021.



The event will be hosted by Geoff Drabble, CEO, Brendan Horgan, CEO of Sunbelt and COO of Ashtead Group, and Michael Pratt, Finance Director.



