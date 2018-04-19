Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-04-19 08:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Fixed Income markets and Equity markets will open as usual. The trading data will be shown on the Nasdaq Baltic website. Due to technical problems, the latest market announcements are not available on nasdaqbaltic.com.



Issuer announcements can be found on the websites of the officially appointed mechanisms: Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia or their respective websites.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.