

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Tagrisso or osimertinib for the 1st-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC whose tumours have epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR mutations, (exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations), as detected by an FDA-approved test. The approval is based on results from the Phase III FLAURA trial.



The FLAURA trial compared Tagrisso to current 1st-line EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors or TKIs, erlotinib or gefitinib, in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC. Tagrisso met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival or PFS.



PFS results with Tagrisso were consistent across all pre-specified patient subgroups, including in patients with or without central nervous system (CNS) metastases. Overall survival data were not mature at the time of the final PFS analysis.



In the US, Tagrisso is already approved for the 2nd-line treatment of patients with metastatic EGFRm NSCLC, whose disease has progressed on or after a 1st-line EGFR-TKI therapy and who have developed the secondary T790M mutation, as detected by an FDA-approved test.



