

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group plc (WEIR.L) reported that its first-quarter orders were 22% higher than the prior year period. Group-wide aftermarket orders increased 19% with original equipment up 27%. Minerals orders were up 13%. Revenues, on a constant currency basis, were in line with expectations and ahead of the prior year.



Jon Stanton, Chief Executive, said: 'Our good start to the year reflects our anticipated progress at this stage of 2018 and our full year outlook of strong constant currency revenue and profit growth remains unchanged.'



Separately, Weir Group announced it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire ESCO Corporation, a US company based in Portland, Oregon, for an equity value of $1.05 billion and an estimated enterprise value of $1.285 billion. ESCO shareholders will receive 59% in cash, part funded from the net proceeds from a 7.4% equity placing of Weir shares via an accelerated bookbuild. They will also receive 41% paid in new Weir shares. The ESCO board has unanimously approved the transaction and support has been received from the required majority of ESCO shareholders.



The Board of Weir Group announced it will initiate a process to sell the Flow Control division. The Group noted that its current assumption is that proceeds would not be received before 2019.



