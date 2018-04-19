In the three decades since the demonopolisation of the local insurance market, Kazakhstan's insurance industry has developed rapidly, fuelled by the country's rising economy and increased consumer spending, as well as regulatory measures, such as the introduction of compulsory lines of business, and tax incentives, according to A.M. Best

A new Best's Special Report, "Kazakhstan's Insurance Market Rating Considerations," states that the evolution of the insurance industry has also been supported by the introduction of regulation aimed at containing the risks posed by the fast-growing and increasingly competitive market, including limits on maximum risk retentions, investment concentrations and reinsurance cessions. Nonetheless, the Kazakh insurance sector remains small by international standards, with gross written premiums of KZT 370 billion (approximately USD 1.1 billion) in 2017.

Valeria Ermakova, senior financial analyst, said: "The Kazakh insurance market has overall been profitable, with the 32 companies in the market posting a three-year average return on equity of 26%, as calculated by A.M. Best for the period 2015-2017. A.M. Best notes that the profitability of the life market is noticeably higher, reflecting strong premium growth."

The report also examines market consolidation trends, noting that the number of insurers has reduced in recent years due to increasingly stringent oversight by the regulator, which has resulted in a number of insurance licence suspensions due to non-compliance with regulatory requirements such as solvency margins, as well as the voluntary exit of some companies' shareholders from the insurance segment. In the medium term, a further reduction in the number of insurers is expected, due to regulatory actions and as companies consolidate operations in a bid to improve their financial strength and realise the benefits of scale.

Balance sheet strength is viewed by A.M. Best as the foundation for financial security; thus, its evaluation is critical when determining a company's ability to meet its current and ongoing obligations. Kazakh insurers rated by A.M. Best differ considerably in terms of their balance sheet strength assessment. One of the factors driving the variability is the level of risk-adjusted capitalisation that entities maintain, depending on their capital management strategies.

