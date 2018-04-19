Light Guide Systems Opens European Headquarters To Deliver Augmented Reality Technology

Local augmented reality company expands operations overseas with new facility located in the Czech Republic

WIXOM, Michigan, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OPS Solutions, maker of Light Guide Systems, an augmented reality tool that is transforming manual assembly and manufacturing processes for companies worldwide, celebrated a major company milestone by expanding its presence internationally with a new European headquarters in the Czech Republic. OPS Solutions founder, president and CEO Paul Ryznar made the announcement.

Located at Londýnská 730/59, 120 00 Praha 2, Prague, Czech Republic, the new facility will serve as the base of European operations for OPS Solutions' team of engineers and provide the launch point to expand sales and business partnerships with companies in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and beyond.

"In the last several years, we have experienced an increase in the demand for our AR technology for manufacturers across Europe and Asia," Ryznar said. "The time is right to further expand our global presence and become a permanent part of the manufacturing landscape in Europe. We look forward to growing our partnerships with powerful manufacturers around the world to make factory floors smarter and safer with technology."

Light Guide Systems Classic helps reduces errors and improve manufacturing and assembly processes by projecting a digital operating "canvas" directly onto any work surface and providing audio and visual prompts, guidance, pacing and direction. Light Guide Systems Pro takes the tool to the next level by incorporating its proprietary software into the compact Sprout Pro by HP PC platform to deliver a clean and powerful package that is portable, flexible and affordable.

The Light Guide Systems Europe facility is open and operational, employing a local staff who can provide demonstrations of the technology. Light Guide Systems is currently available worldwide. Visit www.lightguidesys.eu for more information.

Light Guide Systems, Light Guide Medical and OPS Solutions have created patented products, Light Guide Systems Pro and Light Guide Systems Classic, which use proprietary software and high-powered projector systems to guide and confirm completion of complex tasks. From assembly to quality control to training, Light Guide System's technology provides the visualization, traceability and flexibility demanded by leading companies worldwide. Key industries include aerospace, agriculture, automotive, energy, heavy equipment and medical. Light Guide System is headquartered in Wixom, Mich. and a European location in the Czech Republic. Learn more at www.lightguidesys.com or www.lightguidesys.eu.