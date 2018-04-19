Due to yesterday's technical issues, an exchange notice with the title "Lift of Suspension in Vistin Pharma ASA at FNSE" was incorrectly published.



Please disregard the exchange notice with the title "Lift of Suspension in Vistin Pharma ASA at FNSE" and which is referred to in the following link (https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=83 4743&lang=en).



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.