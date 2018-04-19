Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on first quarter 2018 results

(UPM, Helsinki, 19 April 2018 at 10:00 EET) - UPM will publish its first quarter 2018 results on 26 April 2018 at 09:30-10:00 EET. The Interim Report will be available on company's website at www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx) after publishing.

UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 26 April 2018 at 13:15 EET.

Later in the afternoon, Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a press conference held in Finnish language at the UPM Group Head Office (The Biofore House) in Helsinki, Alvar Aallon katu 1, at 14:30 EET.

Webcast and conference call details:

The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx) or through this link. (https://upm.videosync.fi/2018-04-26-q1-teleconference)

Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the webcast.

The presentation is available at www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx) for 12 months after the call.

For more information, please contact:

UPM, Investor Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 20 415 0033

ir@upm.com (mailto:ir@upm.com)

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com (mailto:media@upm.com)

UPM

UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,100 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com)

